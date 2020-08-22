Trump re-election campaign visits Savannah

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – President Donald Trump’s re-election campaign made its way to Savannah just days before the Republican National Convention.

Campaign National Press Secretary Hogan Gidley spoke to volunteers of Trump Victory on Saturday about their efforts so far and their outlook for November.

Campaign leaders say the goal of the visit is to understand what’s going across the nation and in each state.

“These types of events are vital so the campaign in DC understands exactly what’s going on locally,” Gidley said. “That’s how you get better information on the ground. They report it back to us and it allows us the ability to tailor messaging, what’s working in the state, what doesn’t work in the state.”

People from across the Coastal Empire came out in their MAGA gear to show their support.