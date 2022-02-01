Trump endorses Russell Fry to replace Tom Rice

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — Former President Donald Trump has endorsed Russell Fry to replace Tom Rice, who was one of 10 republicans who voted to impeach Trump after the Capitol riot.

In a statement from Trump, tweeted out by Fry, Trump called Rice a “coward who abandoned his constituents.” Trump said Rice “must be thrown out of office ASAP.”

In response to the statement, Fry tweeted a thank you to Trump.

“Thank you, President Trump for always standing strong to defend the America First agenda, helping us take back the 7th Congressional District for the people of the Grand Strand and Pee Dee, and fighting the Democrats in Washington,” he said in a tweet.

“Radical Leftists, enabled by RINOs (Republicans In Name Only) like Tom Rice, are trying to erase President Trump’s legacy and move America towards socialism,” he continued. “We can’t let that happen.”

Rice responded to the endorsement with a statement of his own.

“I’m glad he’s chosen someone,” Rice said in the statement. “All the pleading to Mar-a-Lago was getting a little embarrassing. I’m all about Trump’s policy. But absolute pledge of loyalty, to a man that is willing to sack the Capitol to keep his hold on power is more than I can stomach.”

So far, Rice is out-fundraising every candidate running against him, including a significant margin over Fry, according to campaign finance records. Rice has about $1.3 million to Fry’s approximately $351,000.

This is a developing story. Refresh for updates.