Trump campaign holds press conference in Atlanta

ATLANTA (WSAV) – The Trump campaign is holding a press conference in Atlanta Thursday evening.

Expected to be in attendance is Donald Trump Jr., Congressman Doug Collins, Rep. Vernon Jones and Georgia Republican National Committeewoman Ginger Howard.

This is scheduled to begin around 7:30 p.m. at the Georgia Republican Party Headquarters.

This comes as the presidential count tightens in the Peach State, where there are roughly 48,000 votes left to count.

No major news outlet has declared a winner between President Donald Trump and Joe Biden because the race is still to early to call.