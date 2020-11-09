Trump campaign: Rep. Collins will lead Georgia recount team

Republican candidate for Senate Rep. Doug Collins attends an election night watch party in Buford, Ga., Tuesday, Nov. 3, 2020. (AP Photo/Brett Davis)

ATLANTA (AP) — A Republican congressman will lead a recount team in Georgia for President Donald Trump’s campaign.

Trump continues to make unsubstantiated allegations of large scale voter fraud in key states.

The campaign tapped U.S. Rep. Doug Collins on Sunday to lead its state recount team.

Collins says the Trump campaign is “confident” they’ll “find evidence of improperly harvested ballots and other irregularities.”

Such recounts aren’t likely to change outcomes of races.

The Associated Press declared former Vice President Joe Biden the winner of the race Saturday.

Biden currently leads Georgia by about 10,000 votes.