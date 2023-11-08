SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — Voters showed up on Election Day and cast their ballots for new mayors across Beaufort County.

In Bluffton, voters picked long-time councilman, Larry Toomer, as their next mayor.

Toomer grew up in Bluffton, and he’s the owner of the Bluffton Oyster Factory and the Bluffton Oyster Company restaurant. Former Mayor Lisa Sulka announced in August that she wasn’t seeking re-election and endorsed Toomer.

“I felt sure people that the people would support me. I’m doing it for all the right reasons. I care about the people that live here. The kids and generations to come are my utmost priority,” Toomer said.

As for Port Royal, Kevin Phillips was elected mayor, taking over 60% of the votes.

Also in Beaufort County, voters made history as they pushed through the biggest school bond referendum ever, with $439 million going toward modernizing schools in the county. Some of the larger investments are $56 million for a new K-5 building near May River High School. The district also wants to spend $167 million to rebuild Hilton Head High School.