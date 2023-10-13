COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCBD) – U.S. Senator and presidential hopeful Tim Scott plans to file for the South Carolina Primary on Monday.

Scott (R-SC) will formally file to appear on the South Carolina 2024 Presidential Primary ballot while in Columbia on Monday, his campaign said in an announcement Friday morning.

“Since launching my campaign for President, I have been honored to receive a groundswell of support in the Palmetto State and across the nation,” said Sen. Scott. “We must protect the American Dream for the next generation, secure our border, and be loyal to allies and lethal to our enemies. I’m excited to build on our momentum into the First in The South primary and all the way to the White House.”

Scott is a Lowcountry native who began his career in politics serving on Charleton County Council between 1995 and 2009 and worked his way to serving in the South Carolina House of Representatives and eventually the United States House of Representatives and Senate.

He will face another South Carolina-based politician, former Governor Nikki Haley, during the SC GOP Primary along with party frontrunner Donald Trump.

The 2024 South Carolina Republican presidential primary will be held on February 24, 2024.