BLUFFTON, S.C. (WSAV) — Sen. Tim Scott (R-SC) is planning to make a campaign stop in Bluffton this Friday for a meet and greet.

The event comes after following Scott’s appearance in the second GOP Presidential debate.

“I’m excited to be back home in the Lowcountry as enthusiasm for our campaign continues to surge,” said Tim Scott. “I look forward to earning support across the Palmetto State so that together we can restore hope, create opportunities, and protect the America we love.”

The meet and greet will be held on Oct. 6 at noon at Corner Perk Brunch Cafe located at 1297 May River Road #101 in Bluffton.

To RSVP for the event, click here.