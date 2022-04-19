CHATHAM COUNTY, Ga. (WSAV) — If you’re a voter in Chatham County, your polling precinct might have changed temporarily.

If you normally vote at Stillwell Towers, you will instead vote at the Oasis of Hope Community Center. Old courthouse and Savannah Civic Center voters will now vote at the Ralph Mark Gilbert Civil Rights Museum.

Immanuel Baptist Church is replacing the Bartlett Stem Academy precinct. Skidaway Island State Park voters will need to go to Skidaway Island Methodist Church.

Lastly, if you usually vote at the Georgia Tech campus, you will instead go to Savannah Fire Station number 14 on Highland Boulevard.

These are temporary changes and to find your polling location, click or tap here and follow the instructions.