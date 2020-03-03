Super Tuesday Arrives

(NBC News) – Senator Bernie Sanders heads into Super Tuesday at the top of national polls and the delegate count.

Still, former Vice President Joe Biden is gaining support.

Senator Amy Klobuchar and former Mayor Pete Buttigieg both dropped out of the race after South Carolina’s Saturday primary and endorsed Biden Monday.

Former candidate Beto O’Rourke is also now backing Biden.

“At a time that this country is so polarized, so deeply divided. We need somebody who can bring us together,” he said at Biden’s Monday night rally.

Two thirds of the delegates needed to win the nomination are at stake in Super Tuesday voting.

