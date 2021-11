STATESBORO, Ga. (WSAV) – Jonathan McCollar will serve another four years as mayor of Statesboro.

The incumbent beat political newcomer Ernest Lawton with 85% of the vote, according to the unofficial results.

A Statesboro native, McCollar has said his work to address youth development and eliminate poverty in the city has been at the forefront of his agenda.

McCollar lost to Jan Moore in 2013. But four years later, he made history as the city’s first Black mayor.