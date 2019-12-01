Stacey Abrams to visit Savannah in support of mayoral candidate Van Johnson

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – Just days ahead of Tuesday’s runoff election, standout Democrat Stacey Abrams is expected to visit Savannah.

Abrams is set to visit the Hostess City on Monday in support of mayoral candidate and First District Alderman Van Johnson. She will join other elected officials for a press conference before visiting various Savannah-area communities. Abrams is then scheduled to go to a ‘Stand with Van’ rally.

The rally will be at 5 p.m. on Monday at the International Longshoremen’s Hall 1414 (21 East Lathrop Avenue).

This visit comes after Abrams publicly announced her endorsement for Johnson last month. Abrams’ endorsement is a major step forward for Van Johnson’s campaign.

Johnson is taking on incumbent Eddie DeLoach in Savannah’s mayoral runoff on Dec. 3. For more information on the upcoming runoff and all your local elections, CLICK HERE.