ATLANTA (AP) — Georgia Democratic candidate for governor Stacey Abrams wants a federal judge to let her immediately begin raising and spending unlimited sums.

Abrams sued on Monday, challenging as unconstitutional new fundraising committees created by Georgia lawmakers last year. Such leadership committees allow unlimited contributions.

An incumbent governor and an opposing major-party nominee can form such committees.

Abrams argues she’s the Democratic nominee because she’s unopposed and can start a leadership committee before the May 24 primary. Abrams asserts it’s unfair to let only Republican Gov. Brian Kemp raise unlimited money.

State officials say they’re seeking legal advice on whether Abrams can be considered the nominee before May 24.