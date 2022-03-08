ATLANTA (AP) — Democrat Stacey Abrams has officially qualified to run again for governor in Georgia.

The 48-year-old Abrams said Tuesday that she’s “trying again to do what’s right for Georgia” after losing narrowly to Republican Brian Kemp in 2018. Abrams announced her run in December and does not yet have any declared Democratic opposition.

Although her 2018 loss vaulted her to national celebrity, Abrams says the issues she is running on in Georgia haven’t changed, with Medicaid expansion at the top of the list.

Kemp’s reelection is being challenged in his own party by former U.S. Sen. David Perdue and other Republicans.