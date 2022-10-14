SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — Thursday night, Georgia gubernatorial candidate Stacey Abrams was in Savannah at a candidate forum, encouraging residents to vote in the upcoming gubernatorial race in November.

The forum happened at St. Matthews Episcopal Church on Martin Luther King Jr Boulevard.

Both Gov. Brian Kemp and Libertarian candidate Shane Hazel were invited, but neither accepted the invitation.

The non-partisan forum gave voters the opportunity to hear from politicians in a more conversational environment. Abrams touched on many issues, including abortion and healthcare in Georgia.

She emphasized that her views on these issues don’t mean much unless people vote in the upcoming election.

“If young people don’t vote things don’t change or worse they change, but not to your benefit,” Abrams said. “Voting isn’t magic. Voting is medicine. We have ills in our society. We have evils in our society and we can only tackle them if we assiduously go after them. But the minute we stop taking our medicine like any illness metastasis and it gets worse.”

Kemp was also on the campaign trail today in southwest Georgia on a bus tour. You can watch WSAV’s interview with Kemp from last week, by clicking or tapping here.