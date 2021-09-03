Special election set for Georgia House District 165

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – Georgia’s governor on Friday announced a special election to fill late Rep. Mickey Stephen’s seat.

The Georgia District House 165 representative died earlier this month after battling health issues in recent years. He was 77.

Soon after, Antwan Lang, a member of the Chatham County Board of Elections, announced his intention to run for the seat.

Gov. Brian Kemp signed off on Tuesday, Nov. 2, for the special election. A runoff will be held on Tuesday, Nov. 30, if needed.

Qualifying will be held at the Georgia Secretary of State’s Office in Atlanta from Sept. 8 through 10.

The last day to register to vote in the special election will be Monday, Oct. 4, and advance in-person absentee voting would begin on Tuesday, Oct. 12.

The 165th District includes portions of Savannah’s east side and Historic District down to Vernonburg and Montgomery.