Photo via the Chatham County Board of Commissioners

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – The date for a special election to fill the seat of the late District 2 Chatham County Commissioner Larry “Gator” Rivers is set for Tuesday, Sept. 19.

Because Rivers had not served three-quarters of his term, the law requires the position to be filled by holding a special election.

The individual elected will serve the remainder of the term.

The qualifying period begins Monday, July 17, at 8 a.m. and ends Thursday, July 20, at 5 p.m. Officials ask interested qualifiers to contact the Chatham County Board of Elections for more information.

In the meantime, the remaining board members will temporarily fill the District 2 seat by a majority vote. They’re expected to make that decision on Friday, May 12.

Commissioner Rivers, a Savannah native, was hailed as a basketball legend, first playing at Beach High School and then as a Harlem Globetrotter.

He died on Saturday at the age of 73.