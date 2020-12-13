Senator Perdue holds rallies in Hazlehurst, Savannah ahead of runoff election

HAZLEHURST, Ga. (WSAV)— Senator David Perdue visited Hazlehurst Saturday as a part of his ‘Win Georgia, Save America’ bus tour.

He is traveling throughout the state meeting Georgians and holding rallies to speak about the upcoming runoff Senate race.

“Georgia has a fifty-plus-one rule which I came up a few thousand votes short so we’re in a runoff. My major concern right now is that we have accurate accounting of every valid vote in January,” Purdue told News 3.

Saturday’s rally was held in the parking lot of the local Piggly Wiggly in Hazlehurst, Ga.

He was accompanied by former Georgia Governor and current Secretary of Agriculture Sonny Perdue.

“We’re working diligently to make sure every vote is accounted for properly in January,” Purdue said. “And we’re standing with the president, still, and trying to get the right accounting from November.”

Perdue and former Governor Sonny Perdue will be in Savannah for an Early Vote Kickoff Rally as part of the “Win Georgia, Save America” Fly Around on Monday, December 14 at 2:30 p.m. at the Savannah/Hilton Head International Airport.