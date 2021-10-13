Senate hopeful Herschel Walker cancels event over swastika

FILE – Senate candidate Herschel Walker takes the stage during former president Donald Trump’s Save America rally in Perry, Ga., on Saturday, Sept. 25, 2021. Walker canceled a planned Texas fundraiser on Wednesday, Oct. 13 because an organizer was displaying a swastika made from syringes on social medial to protest mandatory vaccination. (AP Photo/Ben Gray, File)

ATLANTA (AP) — Georgia Republican U.S. Senate candidate Herschel Walker has called off a fundraiser in Texas because an organizer was displaying a swastika made of syringes in her social media profile.

The event had been scheduled for Saturday in suburban Dallas at the home of Bettina Sofia Viviano-Langlais, who was using the symbol to protest mandatory COVID-19 vaccination.

Spokesperson Mallory Blount says Walker is a “strong friend of Israel and the Jewish community” and says the symbol is offensive.

In a statement, Dan Gottlieb, spokesman for the Democratic Party of Georgia, said the cancellation doesn’t change Walker’s failure to condemn the host’s use of the anti-Semitic symbol.

Earlier Wednesday, Blount denied it was a swastika.

Former President Donald Trump urged the football great to enter the race for the Republican nomination against Democratic Sen. Raphael Warnock in 2022.