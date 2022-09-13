GEORGIA (WRBL) — The debate, over the debate in the Georgia U.S. Senate race, is over.

Late Tuesday afternoon, a representative from Sen. Raphael Warnock’s campaign sent an email to a Nexstar representative confirming the senator will participate in a debate with Republican challenger Herschel Walker.

That debate is scheduled for Oct. 14, at 7 p.m.

The debate, hosted by Nexstar Media Inc. will be held in Savannah. Nexstar’s three Georgia stations, WRBL of Columbus, WSAV of Savannah, and WJBF of Augusta along with partner stations across the state, including Fox 5 in Atlanta will air the debate live.

Warnock agreed to three debates earlier this summer. Walker did not agree to any of those but instead agreed to a Nexstar debate in Savannah.

The Warnock team negotiated with Nexstar organizers for several weeks before agreeing on Tuesday.