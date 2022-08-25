GARDEN CITY, Ga. (WSAV) — Senator Raphael Warnock (D-Ga) made a major announcement in Garden City on Wednesday. Warnock shared information about a set of bills he says will ease financial stress on renters and potential homeowners.

The senator is pushing a new packet of legislation. The Rent Relief Act will give tax credits to people spending more than 30 percent of their income on rent, the American Dream Down Payment Act will create tax-free savings accounts to cover both down payments and closing costs, and the Housing Market Transparency Act will allow the Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD) to collect data on those who receive federal low-income housing tax credits.

“This information will empower tenants with the information they need to avoid bad actors in the marketplace, and it will provide federal authorities with the data they need to conduct oversight to hold property owners accountable and to protect future tenants,” Warnock said.

Warnock says he will be working in the coming weeks to get all three pieces of legislation passed in the Senate.