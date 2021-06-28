Sen. Tim Scott announces 2022 reelection campaign during events across SC

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) — U.S. Senator Tim Scott has officially launched his 2022 reelection campaign.

Scott said in a series of stops across South Carolina on Monday that he and other Republicans represent progress and stability for voters in this deeply conservative state.

A North Charleston native, the senator began his political career when he was elected to Charleston County Council back in 1995. He later joined the South Carolina House of Representatives before being elected to serve as a U.S. congressman and U.S. senator in 2013.

Scott has said the 2022 Senate run would be his last.

The chamber’s only Black Republican has become one of the GOP’s go-to standouts, particularly on issues of race and policing. He’s also been mentioned as a future candidate for his party’s presidential nomination.

Several Democrats have announced their bids to compete for the chance to challenge Scott.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.