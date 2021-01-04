Sen. Kelly Loeffler makes final campaign stop in Savannah before runoff election

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – The day before Georgians head back to the polls, Republican Sen. Kelly Loeffler made one last campaign stop in Savannah to fire up voters.

Loeffler was joined by former Georgia governor and United States Secretary of Agriculture Sonny Perdue and former counselor to President Donald Trump, Kellyanne Conway.

The group was also joined via phone by Sen. David Perdue, who is currently in quarantine after being exposed to someone who tested positive for coronavirus.

.@sendavidperdue joins the event today over the phone. Apologizes for not being able to be here but says this vote will save America. @WSAV pic.twitter.com/jKO0ViS044 — Jon Dowding (@JonDowding) January 4, 2021

Loeffler spoke about the need for bringing people out to vote Tuesday and said this vote could “save America.”

“We also know that if we don’t vote, we won’t just lose, we will lose the country,” she said. “The country’s counting on it, and that’s why President Trump is coming, to make sure that we can get the vote out.”

When asked about President Trump’s controversial call with the Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger, she said she’s more focused on her runoff election tomorrow.

“My entire focus is on tomorrow, Tuesday, January 5th, because the future of the country is at stake right here in Georgia,” she said.

Loeffler also did not address a question from News 3 about whether she personally trusted Georgia’s electoral system.

I asked @SenatorLoeffler whether she trusts the Georgia election process, even after calling for the resignation of @GaSecofState. Here’s her response. @WSAV pic.twitter.com/gEB3nPDKPN — Jon Dowding (@JonDowding) January 4, 2021

After her speech, the senator greeted the small crowd who came to support her at Sheltair Aviation.