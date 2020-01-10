Secure the Vote trailer visiting Richmond Hill and Pembroke today

PEMBROKE, Ga. (WSAV) – Georgia cities are joining the nation in a new voting process.

Secure the Vote is a new ballot system that election officials say will process voter information more securely. Described as a, “broad-based education initiative,” Secure the Vote is sending a trailer to counties across Georgia to help people get out and vote.

The “Ballot Marking Device” uses the same touch screen that Georgians already use with the new addition of paper scanning. Cindy Reynolds, the Election Supervisor for Bryan County, said they anticipate voter turnout to be even bigger this election. She said they are encouraging voters to familiarize themselves with their ballots and the new voting process before election day.

“Statewide, they’re trying to get to every county they can and as you know we have 159 counties so it’s kind of crunch time. So we really want you to come out. If they don’t make it out to the trailer to see these new machines, not to worry we’re going to have poll workers in there during early voting and election day to help them through the process,” Reynolds said.

The “Secure the Vote” trailer will be in Richmond hill today from 9:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. at the Bryan County Administrative Complex. It will head over to the Bryan County Courthouse in Pembroke from 1:00 p.m. until 5:00 p.m. this afternoon.