“Secure the Vote” hosts workshop to ensure voter accessibility

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – People across the state have been casting their ballots early using Georgia’s new voting system. Wednesday, “Secure the Vote” hosts an event to make sure the new process is accessible for every voter.

Voters with fine motor/gross motor disabilities or visual impairment can try the new secure paper ballot system at L.I.F.E. Inc. from 1:00 p.m. to 3:00 p.m. Wednesday. “Secure the Vote,” an education initiative by the Secretary of the State’s Office, is hosting the event.

The new voting system offers accessibility needs for all voters, and election officials will be at the local event to help demonstrate the process ahead of the Presidential Primary on March 24th.

Accessibility devices like hand-held controllers, sip and puff devices, and paddle devices will let voters navigate through his or her ballot. Each system will also have headphones, large print, and high or low contrast display options.

Election officials said the free workshop will enable voters with accessibility needs to independently cast their ballots in private.