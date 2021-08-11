Secretary of State Raffensperger calls for constitutional ban on non-citizen voters in Ga.

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — Georgia’s Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger wants to change the state’s voting laws.

“We are seeing disturbing trends across the country that makes this issue too important to be left up to future legislatures,” said Raffensperger.

Raffensperger said the disturbing trend is a rise in non-citizen voters in Georgia elections.

“Unfortunately, we are seeing a bipartisanship consensus start to disappear around the country,” Raffensperger said.

In recent months lawmakers in Washington D.C., Illinois, and New York have introduced legislation to allow non-citizen voting. Raffensperger said this will only increase voter confusion.

“And put additional burdens on election officials at a time where our main goal should be to increase confidence in our election integrity and also the security of our elections,” Raffensperger said.

The Secretary of State believes non-citizen voting will accomplish the exact opposite.

“Voting is a sacred responsibility for American citizens, and everyone should agree that only American citizens should vote,” Raffensperger said.

He continued, “When legal immigrants become naturalized citizens, they will denounce their allegiance to their former country and swear to uphold the United States Constitution against all enemies.”

Raffensperger said all newly naturalized citizens are invited to participate in elections, register, and vote.

“We make it easy to vote in Georgia,” Raffensperger said.

The non-citizen voting issue will be decided by a public referendum.

“You are welcome to vote against it once it’s on the ballot,” said Raffensperger. “That is your right as a citizen and voter but don’t disenfranchise the people of Georgia on this important issue let’s put it on a ballot.”