SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — With votes still being counted, the race for the Chatham County Board of Education chair is still being decided.

Roger Moss remains in the lead with 50% of the vote, while Tye Whitely has 26% and Todd Rhodes maintains 22% of the vote. This was Whitely’s second bid for the seat.

At the moment, 99% of the votes have been reported for the race but votes were delayed due to an unreadable memory card containing over 4,000 votes, according to the Savannah Morning News. Those votes are being counted by hand.

Moss requires 51% or more of the vote to avoid a runoff.