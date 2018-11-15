SC lawmakers push for improved voting system

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WSAV) - A group of South Carolina lawmakers is hoping to use government funding to improve the state's voting system.

Lawmakers say the priority is to make sure voters feel secure when casting their ballot and that votes are counted correctly.

They also tell News 3 that they want to reevaluate the amount that poll workers are paid for the long hours they work.

"I think the biggest thing we would like to see is a paper ballot or paper receipt to where that people can walk out of the polling place and see, 'Okay, these are the people I have voted for and my vote was recorded and my vote will count,'” explained Sen. Thomas McElveen (D-Sumter).

The group is planning to file bipartisan legislation next month ahead of January's session.