SC lawmakers continue redistricting process, share proposed congressional map plan

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WSPA) — A panel of state lawmakers listened to some public input on a proposed congressional map plan Monday morning.

State lawmakers are currently redrawing political lines in South Carolina using data from the 2020 Census.

Critics of the proposal, unveiled last Tuesday, said the changes lawmakers are considering would make the state’s lone competitive Congressional district a Republican stronghold. Five out of the state’s seven congressional districts remained mostly unchanged under the proposed plan.

SC-01 and SC-06 would see the biggest changes. According to non-partisan organizations, the staff plan puts more likely Republican voters that were in SC-06 into SC-01.

The Senate Redistricting Subcommittee met Monday morning and heard from former Congressman Joe Cunningham and other groups concerned about the map.

The League of Women Voters of South Carolina said the change to make SC-01 a less competitive district hurts South Carolina voters.

“The bigger issue is the push to extremism in our politics,” Lynn Teague told lawmakers. “It’s a big concern for the League that extreme districts produce extreme politics which is harming our country.”

The subcommittee did not take any action on the proposed Congressional map.