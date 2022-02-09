SC House panel considers bill to establish early voting

Your Local Election HQ

by: , Michelle Liu/Report for America

Posted: / Updated:

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — Lawmakers in South Carolina are considering a bill to establish no-excuse early voting across the state.

A House panel heard testimony Wednesday on the Republican-crafted measure that would also require people voting by mail to supply a government-issued identification number with their ballot application.

South Carolinians cast absentee ballots in record numbers during the 2020 general election after a temporary change in voting rules because of the coronavirus pandemic.

The new proposal would make early in-person voting permanent for two weeks before an election.

Speakers on Wednesday said they approved but want some changes to a formula calculating how many early voting locations each county gets.

