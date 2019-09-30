SC GOP primary plan continues as impeachment inquiry looms

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WSAV) – The Republican Party in South Carolina decided to scrap a presidential primary weeks before the Ukrainian scandal triggered an impeachment inquiry targeting President Donald Trump.

But the threat that process poses to Mr. Trump isn’t derailing plans in the Palmetto State to forgo a GOP presidential primary in 2020. That’s the word from the South Carolina Republican Party.

The GOP re-issued the statement they released September 8, 2019, the day after their Executive Committee voted to cancel its primary election for the presidency.

“As a general rule, when either party has an incumbent President in the White House, there’s no rationale to hold a primary, just as South Carolina Republicans did not hold one in 1984 or 2004, and Democrats did not in 1996 and 2012. With no legitimate primary challenger and President Trump’s record of results, the decision was made to save South Carolina taxpayers over $1.2 million and forgo an unnecessary primary,” said SCGOP Chairman Drew McKissick. “President Trump and his administration have delivered for South Carolinians, and we look forward to ensuring that Republican candidates up and down the ballot are elected in 2020.”

The move is not new, as both Republicans and Democrats have opted out of presidential primaries to remove challengers from the field to bolster support for the incumbent: