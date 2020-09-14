SC Chamber, Nexstar to present Graham-Harrison debate

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WSAV) – Nexstar Media Group, WSAV’s parent company, and the South Carolina Chamber of Commerce are teaming up to present a debate between GOP Sen. Lindsey Graham and Democrat Jaime Harrison.

The debate — on Monday, Oct. 12 at 7 p.m. — will focus on business, the economy and COVID-19.

SC Chamber members will have the opportunity to submit video or social media questions about the issues most affecting them.

“The SC Chamber is excited to partner with the Nexstar Media Group to host a statewide debate between Lindsay Graham and Jaime Harrison,” said SC Chamber President and CEO Ted Pitts.

“The state’s business community needs to hear from the candidates on where they stand on the issues that influence them and our economy,” he continued. “This election is important, and we look forward to hearing how the two candidates would lead over the next six years.”

WSPA Anchor Amy Wood, which covers the Greenville/Spartanburg area, as well as the Upstate, will serve as the debate moderator. Panelists are Carolyn Murray with WCBD News 2 in Charleston and Gordon Dill with WSPA in Columbia.

The debate will air live on WSAV from 7 to 8 p.m., along with the following stations: WCBD, WBTW, WLTX and WJBF.