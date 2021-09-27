Savannah sorority teams up with organizations to host voter registration outreach campaign

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – Savannah Alumnae Chapter of Delta Sigma Theta Sorority, Inc. is partnering with organizations to host Operation Voter Registration Crusade 2021.
During the event, volunteers will help register voters and assist those that may have had a change of address or other issues that may prevent them from voting.
Operation Voter Registration Crusade 2021 will kick-off on Saturday, September 25, 2021 at TA Wright Stadium at Savannah State University from 4:00 p.m. through 7:00 p.m.
Operation Voter Registration Crusade 2021 also takes place in multiple locations on September 28.
September 28th Locations:
- St. Phillip AMEC, 613 MLK, Jr. Blvd on the Boulevard from 11:00 AM – 7:00 PM
- St. James AME, 632 East Broad Street from 11:00 AM – 4:00 PM
- Abundant Life Deliverance Center, 2502 HWY 80 West from 3:00 PM – 6:00 PM