Savannah sorority teams up with organizations to host voter registration outreach campaign

ATLANTA, GA – JANUARY 05: Stickers for voters after they have voted, sit on a table at a Cobb County voting location on January 5, 2021 in Atlanta, Georgia. Polls have opened across Georgia in the two runoff elections, pitting incumbents Sen. David Perdue (R-GA) and Sen. Kelly Loeffler (R-GA) against Democratic candidates Rev. Raphael Warnock and Jon Ossoff. (Photo by Megan Varner/Getty Images)

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – Savannah Alumnae Chapter of Delta Sigma Theta Sorority, Inc. is partnering with organizations to host Operation Voter Registration Crusade 2021.

During the event, volunteers will help register voters and assist those that may have had a change of address or other issues that may prevent them from voting.

Operation Voter Registration Crusade 2021 will kick-off on Saturday, September 25, 2021 at TA Wright Stadium at Savannah State University from 4:00 p.m. through 7:00 p.m.

Operation Voter Registration Crusade 2021 also takes place in multiple locations on September 28.

September 28th Locations: