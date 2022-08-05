SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — The City of Savannah’s redistricting process moved to the next phase, giving residents a chance to give feedback.

Savannah has worked with the Metropolitan Planning Commission (MPC) to come up with proposed redistricting maps for all six aldermanic districts. Redistricting happens every 10 years when new census data comes out.

The 2020 census shows the Hostess City’s population increased by just over 8%, to 147,780. The goal is to have 24,630 residents per district.

“The MPC adjusted the proposed maps, ensuring an equal distribution of the population and focusing on maintaining racial distributions in districts between the old and new boundaries,” Mayor Van Johnson said. “And simply put, it needs to make sense.”

The proposed maps will be on display at three locations, per district, through the end of August. You can also view them online.

City Council will hold a public hearing and final vote on the maps on Sept. 8.