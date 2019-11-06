Savannah mayoral race likely headed to runoff

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – The mayoral election in Savannah will likely head to a runoff.

Mayor Eddie DeLoach and Alderman Van Johnson are expected to go head to head on Dec. 3.

Johnson has been ahead in Tuesday’s race but unless there is a significant shift with the remaining precincts, he will not reach the 50%-plus-one-vote threshold to secure the win.

“I’m excited. Looking forward to an opportunity to make it happen again,” DeLoach said Tuesday.

“We’re going to run this race until it’s done,” Johnson told News 3.

If the alderman wins in December, he’s said he’ll work on building a “high functioning council.” DeLoach has said he will work with whatever changes come to the council with this election.

See how those seats are taking shape below.