SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — The Savannah mayor race has heated up as Election Day is underway in the Hostess City.

There are three candidates for the mayor of Savannah: incumbent Mayor Van Johnson, Alderwoman Kesha Gibson Carter and Tyrisha Davis.

Savannahians want to see changes in homelessness, gun violence, affordable housing, community engagement and infrastructure.

The current mayor of the city, Johnson has run a campaign to continue the growth of the Hostess City with the slogan of “Savannah Strong,” making the city safer and more profitable.

Gibson-Carter, who on occasion goes head to head against Johnson, is running on a campaign of reducing poverty, protecting residents from displacement and bolstering community benefits.

Newcomer Davis is a member of the NAACP and has run on the issues of affordability in the city, public safety and increasing funds for higher education.

After polls close at 7 p.m. Tuesday, you can find our live updates here as the numbers start to come in.