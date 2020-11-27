Savannah Mayor Van Johnson selected as one of Georgia’s Democratic electors

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – As Georgia election officials continue with another recount, the Democratic party already has their list of electors who will decide who gets the state’s 16 electoral college votes.

After waiting nearly 30 years, Georgia’s Democratic party is set to cast the state’s 16 votes for President-elect Joe Biden. Georgia voters cast their ballots in record numbers but the presidential election all comes down to whoever gets the 270 electoral college votes needed to secure the presidency.

“We knew that it could be a longshot since it hadn’t been since the 1990’s that Democratic electors were able to choose the President of the United States,” Savannah Mayor Van Johnson said.

Mayor Johnson is expected to cast his vote along with the other 15 electors on Dec. 14. However, a recount of the ballots is underway that was requested by the Trump Administration. If Biden remains the winner Mayor Johnson says this would be a historic day.

“Like wow, just wow. What a year this has been and in a sea of states that maintain the status quo. Georgia showed an independent mind, and so for me, that’s certainly exciting because I know Savannah and Chatham County figured prominently in this process,” Johnson said.

While the Democratic party has chosen electors faithful to their party they could still vote for President Trump. It’s usually not an issue though of who the electors will vote for.

“It’s inconceivable to me that that would occur. The voters of Georgia have spoken,” Johnson told News 3.

Notable electors include Representative-elect Nikema Williams and Fair Fight Action’s, Stacey Abrams. Abrams is someone Johnson is crediting with a “monumental impact” on the 2020 election.

“She has turned her pain into purpose, to power, and galvanizing, registering and turning out voters,” Johnson said.

For Johnson, this moment to cast one of the state’s votes for the next President of the United States is gratifying and humbling.

“So for this Thanksgiving, I’m particularly thankful simply for the sake of being and having the opportunity to be,” Johnson said.

Congress is scheduled to count electoral votes on Jan. 6.

Full list of 2020 Democratic electors: