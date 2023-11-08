SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – The results are in, Savannah Mayor Van Johnson will return to city hall for a second term.

He was reelected Tuesday with 77% of votes over challengers Alderwoman Kesha Gibson-Carter (20%) and Tyrisha Davis (3%).

The mayor joined WSAV Wednesday morning on the heels of his win to discuss his plans for the city’s future.

“We have to be able to manage the growth and do it in a very, very smart way,” he said. “We know tourism is very important here but we have to manage that. We have to recalibrate because the fact is that Savannah should be a great place to live first, then a great place to visit.”

