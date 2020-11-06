Savannah lawyer responds to why Trump campaign lawsuit was dismissed

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – A Chatham County judge dismissed a lawsuit the Trump campaign and the Georgia Republican Party filed against the Chatham County Board of Elections. This coming after a poll watcher claimed ballots were processed after the deadline on Election Day.

As Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden inches closer to securing the votes needed to win the presidency, the lawsuit was filed to ensure state laws are being followed when processing absentee ballots.

News 3 spoke to one of the lawyers who was at the hearing Thursday morning on behalf of the Chatham County Democratic Party.

“Well it seems clear to us that the Trump campaign doesn’t want all of the lawful votes to be counted. The Trump campaign wants to try to take an advantage here and advantage there but that’s not how this works,” Attorney for the Chatham County Democratic Party, Will Claiborne said.

According to Claiborne, the lawsuit was filed after a poll watcher from South Carolina said they witnessed 53 late absentee ballots illegally added to a stack of on-time ballots.

“Well I can tell you Mr. Pumphrey there is nothing for you to be worried about and that became clear here in court Thursday so you can have a great trip back up to South Carolina,” Claiborne said.

Chatham County Superior Court Judge James Bass ruled that there is no evidence that the ballots were received after 7 p.m. on Election Day dismissing the lawsuit. Claiborne said that 41 ballots were received after the deadline but those ballots were properly separated from the others and won’t be counted.

“When the Republican Party filed this lawsuit they told 17,000 or so citizens here in Chatham County that their vote doesn’t count and their vote shouldn’t be counted and really that’s just offensive. It’s an abuse of the court process,” Claiborne said.

News 3 did reach out to the Chatham County Republican Party for comment and they say they could not comment and referred us to the Trump campaign. News 3 reached out to the campaign and didn’t hear back.