SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — There will be a number of election watch parties across the city of Savannah kicking off when poll numbers begin to come in around 7 p.m.

Alderman Detric Leggett posted on Facebook that there will be watch parties at 800 East Gwinner St., The Avenue on 34th Waters Ave. and Collins Quarter at 151 Bull St.

He says there will be free food and drinks until they run out.

Alderwoman Kesha Gibson Carter tells News 3 that there will be a watch party at Savannah Station at 7:30 p.m.

Alderwoman Linda Winder-Bryan will also be holding a watch party at Forsyth Park at 7 p.m.

Mayor Van Johnson will be holding a watch party as well, and News 3 will update you when more information is released.