Savannah activists criticize Georgia voting bill

SAVANAH, Ga. (WSAV) – Some say it is racist. Others say it makes Georgia’s elections more secure. Some Savannah activists say Senate Bill 202 will hinder their abilities to make voting easier in the Coastal Empire.

“I feel like part of the bill was aimed directly at the League of Women Voters of Coastal Georgia,” said Rebecca Rolfes, the president of the group that, months ago, raised hundreds of donations to help Chatham County get 10 absentee ballot drop boxes.

“We did the most of any organization and we got the most attention for it,” said Rolfes of the group’s efforts to expand absentee voting.

More specifically, Senate Bill 202 makes sure every Georgia county has at least one absentee ballot drop box. But a county can only add more for every 100,000 registered voters or the number of advance voting locations.

Chatham County has a little more than 200,000 registered voters, according to data from January’s runoff election. That means the county can potentially have just two absentee ballot drop boxes.

Rolfes says most agree that the best practice is to have one drop box for every 15,000 registered voters.

“Proof that what we did Georgia-wide — but specifically in Chatham County — worked was that we had record turnout both for the general election and for the runoff,” she said.

Of those who voted early, she says 20,000 people in each election utilized a dropbox, which — according to Senate Bill 202 — must also now be stored inside and can only be accessed during normal voting hours, which have been reduced.

The creator of the Savannah Vote Project says his problem is with a line stopping anyone from handing out food and water within 150 feet of any polling location. Last year, his group collected 1,300 pounds of goods for voters, including phone chargers for people in line.

“It has made it a crime, a misdemeanor, punishable by a fine of up to $1,000 or a year in jail to hand someone a bottle of water,” said Rick Garman.

He says the group has a solution.

Volunteers will “set up tables 151 feet outside of the polling location and people can stop by there and take their water or food or whatever they need before they get in line,” explained Garman.

Now, he is asking lawmakers to reconsider.

“Not only does it seem like they’re not respecting the will of the voters, they’re actively doing things to stop them from being voters,” said Garman.