SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — Sarah Palin is slated to join David Perdue on the campaign trail as the republican challenger aims to unseat Gov. Brian Kemp in next week’s primary election.

Perdue also earned an endorsement from President Donald Trump late last year.

The pair will speak at a press conference at the Savannah-Hilton Head International Airport Friday afternoon at 2.

“The far left is destroying our country, and we need leaders like David Perdue who will stand up against the Democrats’ radical socialist agenda,” Palin says. “The choice in this race is about who can beat Stacey Abrams in November. I believe David is the only candidate who can win the fight against Abrams, and that’s why I’m proud to endorse him. David is an America First fighter with a proven record of results, and he will be an outstanding Governor of Georgia. Early voting is underway, and I encourage all Georgians to get out and vote for David.”

A Fox News poll released Wednesday showed a significant lead for Kemp in the gubernatorial race. The poll claims 60% of responders favor Kemp with 28% favoring the Trump-backed Perdue.

The winner will go on to face Democratic challenger Stacey Abrams in November.