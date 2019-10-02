Sanford says SC GOP ‘Circling the wagons’ for Trump

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – A South Carolina Republican making a run for the White House is welcoming a court challenge to the GOP Executive Committee decision to cancel their 2020 Presidential Primary Election, even in the wake of an impeachment inquiry focused on President Donald Trump.

Former Governor and Congressman Mark Sanford says he’s hoping for success in the lawsuit filed in Columbia Tuesday.

“This thing’s wrong. It’s wrong at many different levels,” Sanford said in a telephone interview with News 3. “It’s wrong at a democracy level, because our founding fathers and a whole lot of folks who died in, in the aftermath of the start of this country, have tried this precious notion of a vote and each of us being able to express ourselves via the ballot and the idea of the Republican Party being the party of disenfranchisement, of taking peoples voices away is something that does not make sense.”

Former U.S. Rep. Bob Inglis filed a lawsuit on Tuesday in state court in the capital city, Columbia. In the complaint, Inglis says the party’s decision not to hold a presidential primary deprives him and other Republicans “of the ability to vote for the candidate of their choice in South Carolina’s famous (and particularly influential) ‘First in the South’ primary.”

South Carolina is among at least four states that have canceled Republican primaries and caucuses next year to help smooth President Donald Trump’s path to reelection, something Sanford says goes against the grain of democracy.

“The executive committee can circle the wagons around the president and they can pretend that we are a cult of personality, which is never been what the Republican Party has been about to me,” he said.

Growing debt and broken promises from President Trump is what Sanford says motivated him to enter the race, adding, he doesn’t believe this president is making America great.

“Too much of what the president says is about ego and about himself, and at the end of the day the problems that confront us, whether we live in Savannah, Georgia or Buford, South Carolina, or over in Augusta, are not about what’s going on in Washington, they’re about what’s going on in our daily lives. And are we having debate and discussion on those issues rather than the latest tempest from, from the president via Twitter?”​ said Sanford.

He added that he’s staying in the race no matter what the South Carolina court decides about the cancellation of the 2020 GOP Presidential Primary in the Palmetto State.