Sanders, Williamson presidential campaigns heading to Lowcountry this weekend

BLUFFTON, S.C. (WSAV) – Two Democratic Presidential hopefuls are campaigning in the Lowcountry this weekend.

Events are scheduled in Beaufort County for both U.S. Senator Bernie Sanders, of Vermont, and author Marianne Williamson separately.

Williamson will be attending a town hall on Saturday, July 27, from 4 to 6 p.m. in Beaufort at UNITED Church (1801 Duke Street). All are welcome to attend the event, and light refreshments will be served prior.

The Bernie 2020 campaign is holding a series of events on Saturday and Sunday featuring actor Danny Glover and Senator Nina Turner. Local elected officials and community leaders will be attending some events as well. The candidate will not be in attendance.

Sanders’ campaign events are free and open to the public, but entrance is provided on a first-come, first-served basis. Attendees are encouraged to RSVP though it isn’t required. Food and drink will be served at each event.

Take a look at the schedule below.

Saturday, July 27

9:30 a.m. – Breakfast with Danny Glover and SC Rep. Michael Rivers

Campbell Chapel AME Church (25 Boundary St., Bluffton, SC)

RSVP here

11:30 a.m. – Meet & Greet with Danny Glover

Family Worship Center (2 Trask Parkway, Yemassee, SC)

RSVP here

1 p.m. – Lunch with Danny Glover

Colleton Civic Center (292 Hampton St., Walterboro, SC)

RSVP here

4 p.m. – Block Party with Sen. Nina Turner and Danny Glover

Bull Durham Center (380 Railroad Ave. North, Estill, SC)

RSVP here

Sunday, July 28

2 p.m. – Sea Islands Meet & Greet with Sen. Nina Turner and Danny GloverWadmalaw Island Community Center, 5605 Katy Hill Road, Wadmalaw Island, SC

RSVP here

South Carolina continues to be a focus for presidential candidates as it holds the first primary in the south on February 29, 2020. The state can also indicate a candidates’ strength among black voters, who make up a majority of the electorate.

In recent months, Elizabeth Warren, Cory Booker and Beto O’Rourke have made stops in the Lowcountry.

The Post and Courier and Change Research recently surveyed 933 people likely to vote in the Democratic 2020 presidential primary in the Palmetto State.

Joe Biden (37%), Elizabeth Warren (17%) and Pete Buttigieg (11%) lead the poll with Bernie Sanders polling at 9% and Williamson at 1%.