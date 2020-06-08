RNC tours Savannah as Kemp pushes for convention pick

FILE – In this July 21, 2016, file photo Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump, center left, walks with vice presidential candidate Gov. Mike Pence of Indiana as confetti and balloons fall during celebrations after Trump’s acceptance speech on the final day of the Republican National Convention in Cleveland. The coronavirus pandemic is forcing Democrats and Republicans to take a close look at whether they’ll be able to move forward as planned this summer with conventions that typically kick off the general election season. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke, File)

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp is making his case for Savannah to host the Republican National Convention.

Last week, President Donald Trump said North Carolina refused to guarantee the event could be held in Charlotte without restrictions because of ongoing concerns over the coronavirus.

Kemp was quick to respond, tweeting, “Hope you have Georgia on your mind!”

Hope you have Georgia on your mind, @realDonaldTrump! https://t.co/4scxDSLOMj — Governor Brian P. Kemp (@GovKemp) June 3, 2020

Officials from the Republican National Committee (RNC) plan to visit several cities to evaluate their options — including Savannah on Monday.

Kemp, who is joining them, released the following statement to News 3 about the visit:

We are honored to offer a truly unmatched experience to the Republican National Convention. With world-renowned southern hospitality, first-class facilities, and a top-notch workforce, ‘The Hostess City of the South’ will leave a lasting impression on Marcia Lee Kelly and her team. I look forward to working with local leaders to highlight the best of what Savannah has to offer.

A spokesperson for the City of Savannah says Mayor Van Johnson greeted the governor on Monday. Johnson said that he has concerns about the convention coming to Savannah but it open to hearing more about it:

I am strongly concerned about the impact that a convention of this magnitude would have on the health, safety and welfare of our city, her citizens and our budget. That being said, I am not privy to, or familiar with, any proposal or plans relating to the 2020 Republican National Convention, but I am open and willing to hear what they have to say.

The RNC has confirmed that it would still hold meetings in Charlotte.

Top considerations to host Trump include Orlando, Florida; Jacksonville, Florida; New Orleans, Dallas and Phoenix.

The Associated Press contributed to this report