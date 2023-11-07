HINESVILLE, Ga. (WSAV) – For the first time in eight years, Hinesville has a new mayor.

Karl Riles is the projected winner, results showed Tuesday night.

He took home 2,088 votes over his opponent Liston Lingletary III, who received 977 votes.

Riles currently serves the city’s fifth district.

He told News 3 he plans to focus on growing the community, affordable housing and finding ways to capitalize off the Hyundai Metaplant.

Current mayor Allen Brown served his eight-year limit, putting the seat up for grabs.