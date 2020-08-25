Rev. Raphael Warnock talks healthcare as Georgia U.S. Senate race heats up

FILE – In this July 30, 2015 file photo, Rev. Raphael G. Warnock, pastor of Ebenezer Baptist Church, right, speaks during a press conference after Confederate flags were found on the church’s premises in Atlanta. Warnock announced his campaign for the U.S. Senate on Thursday, Jan. 30, 2020 challenging recently appointed Republican Kelly Loeffler. (AP Photo/David Goldman, File)

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – One Georgia Senate race is heating up and a prominent Democratic candidate who is a Savannah native is making healthcare a key issue. It’s an issue that lawmakers can’t seem to agree on, healthcare.

“I rise today to say that healthcare is a human right and it is certainly something that the richest nation in the world can and ought to provide for all of its citizens,” U.S. Senate candidate, Reverend Raphael Warnock said.

Rev. Warnock is one of the Democratic candidates for Georgia’s U.S. Senate race and isn’t alone when he says Georgians should have access to affordable health care. His Republican opponent’s Congressman Doug Collins and Senator Kelly Loeffler say they feel the same, but Warnock says the two want to get rid of the Affordable Care Act (ACA) which would leave 1.8 million Georgians uncovered. According to Collins’ website, he says he has voted more than 50 times against the ACA.

“And right now what you have is a United States Senator who does not believe that healthcare is a human right. Who is not willing to stand up, who is supporting the Trump administration as it’s trying to get rid of the Affordable Care Act in the middle of a global pandemic,” Warnock said.

Senator Loeffler’s office is responding saying, “Senator Loeffler has worked around the clock to deliver relief to Georgia families and businesses impacted by COVID-19 and championed access to quality, affordable healthcare. meanwhile, Warnock is spending his time politicizing the pandemic and spreading blatant lies about her record. Not exactly what you would expect from a pastor trying to regain the public’s trust.”

According to Loeffler’s website, she said the solution is not a government-run system that would get rid of employer-provided insurance.

“The Senators on break right now they really ought to be in the U.S. Capitol giving communities like Savannah that need far more robust testing and other resources, PPE for our health care workers and economic aid for workers who cannot go to work,” Warnock said.

According to Warnock, COVID-19 has uncovered the problems within Georgia’s health care system. He said the state has refused to expand Medicaid and rural hospitals have taken a hit causing nearly 10 to close.

News 3 reached out to Congressman Doug Collins and is still waiting for a response. Previously, he has said he believes in free-market health care solutions.