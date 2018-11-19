RESULTS: Georgia, South Carolina midterm elections
Take a look at the results from state and local races in Georgia and South Carolina.
Georgia Statewide
Georgia Local
South Carolina Statewide
South Carolina Local
Governor
Brian Kemp - R: 1,978,408 - 50.22%
Stacey Abrams - D: 1,923,658 - 48.83%
Ted Metz - L: 37,235 - 0.95%
Lt. Governor
Geoff Duncan - R: 1,951,738 - 52%
Sarah Riggs Amico - D: 1,828,566 - 48%
Secretary of State
Brad Raffensperger - R: 1,906,588 - 49%
John Barrow - D: 1,890,310 - 49%
Smythe Duval - L: 86,696 - 2%
Attorney General
Chris Carr - R: 1,981,563 - 51%
Charlie Bailey - D: 1,880,807 - 49%
Agriculture Commissioner
Gary Black - R: 2,040,097 - 53%
Fred Swann - D: 1,803,383 - 47%
Insurance Commissioner
Jim Beck - R: 1,944,963 - 50%
Janice Laws - D: 1,814,499 - 47%
Donnie Foster - L: 102,163 - 3%
State School Superintendent
Richard Woods - R: 2,048,003 - 53%
Otha E. Thornton Jr. - D: 1,814,461 - 47%
Labor Commissioner
Mark Butler - R: 2,019,389 - 53%
Richard Keatley - D: 1,830,061 - 47%
Public Service Commission, District 3 (Metro-Atlanta)
Chuck Eaton - R: 1,917,656 - 50%
Lindy Miller - D: 1,838,020 - 48%
Ryan Graham - L: 102,878 - 2.67%
Public Service Commission, District 5 (Western)
Tricia Pridemore - R: 1,937,599 - 50%
Dawn A. Randolph - D: 1,820,868 - 47%
John Turpish - L: 97,203 - 3%
U.S. House of Representatives - District 1
Buddy Carter - R: 144,648 - 58%
Lisa Ring - D: 105,852 - 42%
U.S. House of Representatives - District 12
Rick Allen - R: 148,983 - 59%
Francys Johnson - D: 101,495 - 41%
State Senate - District 1
Ben Watson - R: 42,316 - 61%
Sandra Workman - D: 27,250 - 39%
State Senate - District 3
William T. Ligon Jr. - R: 42,102 - 68%
Jerrold Dagen - D: 19,883 - 32%
State House of Representatives - District 161
Bill Hitchens - R: 15,574 - 63%
Adam Bridges - D: 8,973 - 37%
State House of Representatives - District 164
Ron Stephens - R: 9,291 - 52%
Alicia Scott - D: 8,417 - 48%
State House of Representatives - District 167
Jeff Jones - R: 5,658 - 51%
Cedric Z. King - D: 5,345 - 49%
Amendment 1 - Outdoor Stewardship Trust Fund
YES: 3,157,071 - 83%
NO: 651,989 - 17%
Amendment 2 - Establish Statewide Business
YES: 2,556,207 - 69%
NO: 1,148,621 - 31%
Amendment 3 - Forest Land Tax
YES: 2,272,247 - 62%
NO: 1,382,815 - 38%
Amendment 4 - Marsy’s Law, Right of Crime Victims
YES: 3,063,784 - 81%
NO: 722,651 - 19%
Amendment 5 - School Tax Referendum
YES: 2,636,711 - 71%
NO: 1,064,948 - 29%
Referendum A - Homestead Exemption
YES: 2,057,036 - 57%
NO: 1,546,816 - 43%
Referendum B - Tax Exemption for Homes for Disabled
YES: 2,856,253 - 77%
NO: 857,088 - 23%
APPLING COUNTY
County Commission - District 3
Daryl Edwards - R: 1,099 - 77%
Winton Herrin - D: 327 - 23%
Hospital Authority Funding
YES: 3,303 - 53%
NO: 2,919 - 47%
BRYAN COUNTY
Richmond Hill Sunday Brunch Bill
YES: 3,054 - 70%
NO: 1,311 - 30%
BULLOCH COUNTY
County Commission - District 1, Seat B
Anthony Simmons - D: 3,217 - 64%
Scott Brannen - R: 1,787 - 36%
County Commission - District 2, Seat B
W.C. Gibson - R: 12,936 - 72%
Adrienne Dobbs - D: 4,945 - 28%
County Commission - District 2, Seat D
Timmy Rushing Sr. - R: 12,988 - 72%
Carlos Brown - D: 4,990 - 28%
SPLOST
YES: 12,981 - 58%
NO: 9,062 - 41%
Statesboro Sunday Brunch Bill
YES: 2,633 - 68%
NO: 1,253 - 32%
CANDLER COUNTY
Metter City Council - District 1, Seat 3
C. Brandon Sikes: 414 - 60%
James McKie: 274 - 40%
CHATHAM COUNTY
Chatham Co. Brunch Bill
YES: 26,082 - 72%
NO: 10,362 - 28%
Savannah Brunch Bill
YES: 29,736 - 69%
NO: 13,215 - 31%
Tybee Island Brunch Bill
YES: 1,478 - 84%
NO: 278 - 16%
Port Wentworth Brunch Bill
YES: 2,002 - 68%
NO: 932 - 32%
Pooler Brunch Bill
YES: 4,598 - 68%
NO: 2,168 - 32%
Thunderbolt Brunch Bill
YES: 683 - 76%
NO: 212 - 24%
EVANS COUNTY
ESPLOST
YES: 2,139 - 67%
NO: 1,068 - 33%
Claxton Alcohol Sales by the Drink
YES: 427 - 67%
NO: 214 - 33%
JEFF DAVIS
County Commission, District 4
Brad Crews - R: 712 - 79%
Joe L. Toler - D: 188 - 21%
LIBERTY COUNTY
Midway Sunday Alcohol Package Sales
YES: 520 - 75%
NO: 170 - 25%
MCINTOSH COUNTY
County Commission, District 1
Kate Karwacki - R: 831 - 61%
Lauretta M. Sams - D: 540 - 39%
County Commission, District 5
Kelly McClellan - R: 3,116 - 59%
Jason L. Alston - D: 2,181 - 41%
County Board of Education, District 1
Fred Stregles - R: 734 - 54%
Jim Morris - D: 622 - 46%
MONTGOMERY COUNTY
County Commission - District 3, Post 2
Clarence Thomas - D: 548 - 52%
Charles L. Robison - R: 505 - 48%
SCREVEN COUNTY
SPLOST
YES: 3,664 - 71%
NO: 1,485 - 29%
County Commissioners - District 1
Edwin Lovett - D: 431 - 56%
Don Glisson - R: 343 - 44%
County Commissioners - District 4
Will Boyd - D: 434 - 54%
Ben Counts - R: 371 - 46%
TOOMBS COUNTY
Alcohol Sales by the Drink
YES: 4,716 - 57%
NO: 3,518 - 43%
Private Clubs Alcohol Consumption
YES: 4,665 - 57%
NO: 3,537 - 43%
Sunday Alcohol Package Sales
YES: 4,505 - 54%
NO: 3,859 - 46%
County Sunday Brunch Bill
YES: 4,450 - 53%
NO: 3,993 - 47%
Vidalia Sunday Brunch Bill
PASSED
WAYNE COUNTY
ESPLOST
YES: 6,739 - 68%
NO: 3,134 - 32%
County Commission - District 3
Mike Roberts - R: 1,272 - 67%
Kenneth Teston - D: 625 - 33%
Jesup Sunday Brunch Bill
YES: 1,460 - 57%
NO: 1,098 - 43%
Jesup Sunday Package Sales
YES: 1,411 - 55%
NO: 1,159 - 45%
Governor
Henry McMaster - R: 915,984 - 54%
James Smith - D: 780,756 - 46%
Secretary of State
Mark Hammond - R: 965,059 - 57%
Melvin Whittenburg - D: 724,716 - 43%
Attorney General
Alan Wilson - R: 932,668 - 55%
Constance Anastopoulo - D: 761,415 - 45%
State Treasurer
Curtis Loftis - R: 946,450 - 56%
Rosalyn Glenn - D: 719,771 - 43%
Sarah Work - AP.: 25,827 - 2%
Agriculture Commissioner
Hugh Weathers: 1,009,761 - 76%
David Edmond - GP: 201,221 - 15%
Chris Nelums - UCP: 118,108 - 9%
Superintendent of Education
Molly Spearman - R
U.S. House of Representatives - District 1
Joe Cunningham - D: 144,828 - 51%
Katie Arrington - R: 140,792 - 49%
U.S. House of Representatives - District 2
Joe Wilson - R: 144,407 - 56%
Sean Carrigan - D: 108,896 - 42%
Sonny Narang - AP: 3,121 - 1%
U.S. House of Representatives - District 3
Jeff Duncan - R: 152,417 - 68%
Mary Geren - D: 69,662 - 31%
Dave Moore - AP: 2,679 - 1%
U.S. House of Representatives - District 4
William Timmons - R: 144,990 - 60%
Brandon Brown - D: 88,849 - 37%
Guy Furay - AP: 9,160 - 4%
U.S. House of Representatives - District 5
Ralph Norman - R: 140,417 - 57%
Archie Parnell - D: 102,167 - 42%
Michael Chandler: 3,379 - 1%
U.S. House of Representatives - District 6
James Clyburn - D: 145,134 - 71%
Gerhard Gressman - R: 57,499 - 28%
Bryan Pugh - GP: 3,230 - 2%
U.S. House of Representatives - District 1
Tom Rice - R: 140,938 - 60%
Robert Williams - D: 95,438 - 40%
State House of Representatives - District 97
Patsy Knight - D: 684 - 65%
Mandy Kimmons - R: 373 - 35%
State House of Representatives - District 116
Robert L. Brown - D: 9,025 - 56%
Carroll O’Neal - R: 7,058 - 44%
State House of Representatives - District 120
Weston Newton - R: 10,796 - 64%
Ryan Martz - D: 6,032 - 36%
State House of Representatives - District 123
Jeff Bradley - R: 10,758 - 62%
Mario Martinez - D: 6,582 - 38%
Amendment - State School Superintendent
NO: 981,984 - 60%
YES: 651,689 - 40%
BEAUFORT COUNTY
County School Board - District 2
David Striebinger: 2,262 - 52%
Terry Thomas: 2,129 - 48%
County School Board - District 3
William Smith: 1,865 - 52%
Cynthia Gregory: 1,118 - 31%
Natasha D. Robinson: 436 - 12%
Buryl Sumpter: 190 - 5%
County School Board - District 4
Tricia Fidrych: 1,927 - 60%
Joseph Dunkle: 1,261 - 40%
County School Board - District 5
Richard Geier: 995 - 32%
Stew Butler: 941 - 30%
Sarah Stuchell: 700 - 22%
Ray Johnson: 512 - 16%
County School Board - District 7
Rachel Wisnefski: 1,342 - 37%
Chris Davey: 1,192 - 32%
Evva Anderson: 1,140 - 31%
County School Board - District 8
Cathy Robine: 2,284 - 53%
John Eddy: 1,336 - 31%
Paul Roth: 712 - 16%
County School Board - District 10
Melvin Campbell: 1,556 - 50%
Peter Kristian: 1,548 - 50%
County Council - District 8
Chris Hervochon - R: 4,347 - 66%
Brenda M. Brandt - D: 2,214 - 34%
County Council - District 9
Mark Lawson - R: 2,443 - 60%
Mark McGinnis - D: 1,650 - 40%
County Council - District 10
Lawrence McElynn - R: 2,436 - 56%
Cathy A McClellan - D: 1,899 - 44%
County Council - District 11
Stu Rodman - R
County Probate Judge
Kenneth Fulp - R: 31,320 - 61%
Vernell Scott - D: 20,235 - 39%
Transportation Sales Tax
YES: 27,514 - 57%
NO: 20,939 - 43%
Mayor of Town of Hilton Head
(McCann, Likins head to runoff)
John McCann: 4,505 - 33%
Kim Likins: 4,099 - 30%
Alan Perry: 3,199 - 24%
Barry Ginn: 743 - 6%
Rochelle Williams: 652 - 5%
Michael Santomauro: 272 - 2%
Hilton Head Town Council - Ward 2
Bill Harkins: 1,463 - 61%
Tim Ridge: 945 - 39%
Hilton Head Town Council - Ward 4
Tamara Becker
Hilton Head Town Council - Ward 5
Tom Lennox: 1,055 - 51%
Patsy Brison: 801 - 39%
Richard Dextraze: 216 - 10%
COLLETON COUNTY
County Council At Large
W. Gene Whetsell - R: 7,116 - 54%
David Gar Linder - D: 6,026 - 46%
HAMPTON COUNTY
Council At Large (Vote for 3)
Clay Bishop - D: 4,572 - 47%
Darin Williams - D: 3,397 - 35%
Darrell A. Russell - R: 1,771 - 18%
Buddy Philips - D: 0 - 0%
Council School Board - District 47
Jaqueline H. Hopkins: 858 - 32%
John Gordon: 673 - 25%
Daisy B. Orr: 669 - 25%
Heather Bruemmer: 453 - 17%
JASPER COUNTY
Hardeeville City Council (Vote for 2)
Carolyn Kassel: 1,430 - 43%
David Spisso: 1,209 - 37%
Thomas K. Sandor: 657 - 20%
Click or tap here to scroll to the top of the page.