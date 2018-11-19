RESULTS: Georgia, South Carolina midterm elections

Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Take a look at the results from state and local races in Georgia and South Carolina.

QUICK SCROLL:

Georgia Statewide

Georgia Local

South Carolina Statewide

South Carolina Local

GEORGIA STATEWIDE

Governor

Brian Kemp - R: 1,978,408 - 50.22%

Stacey Abrams - D: 1,923,658 - 48.83%

Ted Metz - L: 37,235 - 0.95%

Lt. Governor

Geoff Duncan - R: 1,951,738 - 52%

Sarah Riggs Amico - D: 1,828,566 - 48%

Secretary of State

Brad Raffensperger - R: 1,906,588 - 49%

John Barrow - D: 1,890,310 - 49%

Smythe Duval - L: 86,696 - 2%

Attorney General

Chris Carr - R: 1,981,563 - 51%

Charlie Bailey - D: 1,880,807 - 49%

Agriculture Commissioner

Gary Black - R: 2,040,097 - 53%

Fred Swann - D: 1,803,383 - 47%

Insurance Commissioner

Jim Beck - R: 1,944,963 - 50%

Janice Laws - D: 1,814,499 - 47%

Donnie Foster - L: 102,163 - 3%

State School Superintendent

Richard Woods - R: 2,048,003 - 53%

Otha E. Thornton Jr. - D: 1,814,461 - 47%

Labor Commissioner

Mark Butler - R: 2,019,389 - 53%

Richard Keatley - D: 1,830,061 - 47%

Public Service Commission, District 3 (Metro-Atlanta)

Chuck Eaton - R: 1,917,656 - 50%

Lindy Miller - D: 1,838,020 - 48%

Ryan Graham - L: 102,878 - 2.67%

Public Service Commission, District 5 (Western)

Tricia Pridemore - R: 1,937,599 - 50%

Dawn A. Randolph - D: 1,820,868 - 47%

John Turpish - L: 97,203 - 3%

U.S. House of Representatives - District 1

Buddy Carter - R: 144,648 - 58%

Lisa Ring - D: 105,852 - 42%

U.S. House of Representatives - District 12

Rick Allen - R: 148,983 - 59%

Francys Johnson - D: 101,495 - 41%

State Senate - District 1

Ben Watson - R: 42,316 - 61%

Sandra Workman - D: 27,250 - 39%

State Senate - District 3

William T. Ligon Jr. - R: 42,102 - 68%

Jerrold Dagen - D: 19,883 - 32%

State House of Representatives - District 161

Bill Hitchens - R: 15,574 - 63%

Adam Bridges - D: 8,973 - 37%

State House of Representatives - District 164

Ron Stephens - R: 9,291 - 52%

Alicia Scott - D: 8,417 - 48%

State House of Representatives - District 167

Jeff Jones - R: 5,658 - 51%

Cedric Z. King - D: 5,345 - 49%

Amendment 1 - Outdoor Stewardship Trust Fund

YES: 3,157,071 - 83%

NO: 651,989 - 17%

Amendment 2 - Establish Statewide Business

YES: 2,556,207 - 69%

NO: 1,148,621 - 31%

Amendment 3 - Forest Land Tax

YES: 2,272,247 - 62%

NO: 1,382,815 - 38%

Amendment 4 - Marsy’s Law, Right of Crime Victims

YES: 3,063,784 - 81%

NO: 722,651 - 19%

Amendment 5 - School Tax Referendum

YES: 2,636,711 - 71%

NO: 1,064,948 - 29%

Referendum A - Homestead Exemption

YES: 2,057,036 - 57%

NO: 1,546,816 - 43%

Referendum B - Tax Exemption for Homes for Disabled

YES: 2,856,253 - 77%

NO: 857,088 - 23%

GEORGIA LOCAL

APPLING COUNTY

County Commission - District 3

Daryl Edwards - R: 1,099 - 77%

Winton Herrin - D: 327 - 23%

Hospital Authority Funding

YES: 3,303 - 53%

NO: 2,919 - 47%

BRYAN COUNTY

Richmond Hill Sunday Brunch Bill

YES: 3,054 - 70%

NO: 1,311 - 30%

BULLOCH COUNTY

County Commission - District 1, Seat B

Anthony Simmons - D: 3,217 - 64%

Scott Brannen - R: 1,787 - 36%

County Commission - District 2, Seat B

W.C. Gibson - R: 12,936 - 72%

Adrienne Dobbs - D: 4,945 - 28%

County Commission - District 2, Seat D

Timmy Rushing Sr. - R: 12,988 - 72%

Carlos Brown - D: 4,990 - 28%

SPLOST

YES: 12,981 - 58%

NO: 9,062 - 41%

Statesboro Sunday Brunch Bill

YES: 2,633 - 68%

NO: 1,253 - 32%

CANDLER COUNTY

Metter City Council - District 1, Seat 3

C. Brandon Sikes: 414 - 60%

James McKie: 274 - 40%

CHATHAM COUNTY

Chatham Co. Brunch Bill

YES: 26,082 - 72%

NO: 10,362 - 28%

Savannah Brunch Bill

YES: 29,736 - 69%

NO: 13,215 - 31%

Tybee Island Brunch Bill

YES: 1,478 - 84%

NO: 278 - 16%

Port Wentworth Brunch Bill

YES: 2,002 - 68%

NO: 932 - 32%

Pooler Brunch Bill

YES: 4,598 - 68%

NO: 2,168 - 32%

Thunderbolt Brunch Bill

YES: 683 - 76%

NO: 212 - 24%

EVANS COUNTY

ESPLOST

YES: 2,139 - 67%

NO: 1,068 - 33%

Claxton Alcohol Sales by the Drink

YES: 427 - 67%

NO: 214 - 33%

JEFF DAVIS

County Commission, District 4

Brad Crews - R: 712 - 79%

Joe L. Toler - D: 188 - 21%

LIBERTY COUNTY

Midway Sunday Alcohol Package Sales

YES: 520 - 75%

NO: 170 - 25%

MCINTOSH COUNTY

County Commission, District 1

Kate Karwacki - R: 831 - 61%

Lauretta M. Sams - D: 540 - 39%

County Commission, District 5

Kelly McClellan - R: 3,116 - 59%

Jason L. Alston - D: 2,181 - 41%

County Board of Education, District 1

Fred Stregles - R: 734 - 54%

Jim Morris - D: 622 - 46%

MONTGOMERY COUNTY

County Commission - District 3, Post 2

Clarence Thomas - D: 548 - 52%

Charles L. Robison - R: 505 - 48%

SCREVEN COUNTY

SPLOST

YES: 3,664 - 71%

NO: 1,485 - 29%

County Commissioners - District 1

Edwin Lovett - D: 431 - 56%

Don Glisson - R: 343 - 44%

County Commissioners - District 4

Will Boyd - D: 434 - 54%

Ben Counts - R: 371 - 46%

TOOMBS COUNTY

Alcohol Sales by the Drink

YES: 4,716 - 57%

NO: 3,518 - 43%

Private Clubs Alcohol Consumption

YES: 4,665 - 57%

NO: 3,537 - 43%

Sunday Alcohol Package Sales

YES: 4,505 - 54%

NO: 3,859 - 46%

County Sunday Brunch Bill

YES: 4,450 - 53%

NO: 3,993 - 47%

Vidalia Sunday Brunch Bill

PASSED

WAYNE COUNTY

ESPLOST

YES: 6,739 - 68%

NO: 3,134 - 32%

County Commission - District 3

Mike Roberts - R: 1,272 - 67%

Kenneth Teston - D: 625 - 33%

Jesup Sunday Brunch Bill

YES: 1,460 - 57%

NO: 1,098 - 43%

Jesup Sunday Package Sales

YES: 1,411 - 55%

NO: 1,159 - 45%

SOUTH CAROLINA STATEWIDE

Governor

Henry McMaster - R: 915,984 - 54%

James Smith - D: 780,756 - 46%

Secretary of State

Mark Hammond - R: 965,059 - 57%

Melvin Whittenburg - D: 724,716 - 43%

Attorney General

Alan Wilson - R: 932,668 - 55%

Constance Anastopoulo - D: 761,415 - 45%

State Treasurer

Curtis Loftis - R: 946,450 - 56%

Rosalyn Glenn - D: 719,771 - 43%

Sarah Work - AP.: 25,827 - 2%

Agriculture Commissioner

Hugh Weathers: 1,009,761 - 76%

David Edmond - GP: 201,221 - 15%

Chris Nelums - UCP: 118,108 - 9%

Superintendent of Education

Molly Spearman - R

U.S. House of Representatives - District 1

Joe Cunningham - D: 144,828 - 51%

Katie Arrington - R: 140,792 - 49%

U.S. House of Representatives - District 2

Joe Wilson - R: 144,407 - 56%

Sean Carrigan - D: 108,896 - 42%

Sonny Narang - AP: 3,121 - 1%

U.S. House of Representatives - District 3

Jeff Duncan - R: 152,417 - 68%

Mary Geren - D: 69,662 - 31%

Dave Moore - AP: 2,679 - 1%

U.S. House of Representatives - District 4

William Timmons - R: 144,990 - 60%

Brandon Brown - D: 88,849 - 37%

Guy Furay - AP: 9,160 - 4%

U.S. House of Representatives - District 5

Ralph Norman - R: 140,417 - 57%

Archie Parnell - D: 102,167 - 42%

Michael Chandler: 3,379 - 1%

U.S. House of Representatives - District 6

James Clyburn - D: 145,134 - 71%

Gerhard Gressman - R: 57,499 - 28%

Bryan Pugh - GP: 3,230 - 2%

U.S. House of Representatives - District 1

Tom Rice - R: 140,938 - 60%

Robert Williams - D: 95,438 - 40%

State House of Representatives - District 97

Patsy Knight - D: 684 - 65%

Mandy Kimmons - R: 373 - 35%

State House of Representatives - District 116

Robert L. Brown - D: 9,025 - 56%

Carroll O’Neal - R: 7,058 - 44%

State House of Representatives - District 120

Weston Newton - R: 10,796 - 64%

Ryan Martz - D: 6,032 - 36%

State House of Representatives - District 123

Jeff Bradley - R: 10,758 - 62%

Mario Martinez - D: 6,582 - 38%

Amendment - State School Superintendent

NO: 981,984 - 60%

YES: 651,689 - 40%

SOUTH CAROLINA LOCAL

BEAUFORT COUNTY

County School Board - District 2

David Striebinger: 2,262 - 52%

Terry Thomas: 2,129 - 48%

County School Board - District 3

William Smith: 1,865 - 52%

Cynthia Gregory: 1,118 - 31%

Natasha D. Robinson: 436 - 12%

Buryl Sumpter: 190 - 5%

County School Board - District 4

Tricia Fidrych: 1,927 - 60%

Joseph Dunkle: 1,261 - 40%

County School Board - District 5

Richard Geier: 995 - 32%

Stew Butler: 941 - 30%

Sarah Stuchell: 700 - 22%

Ray Johnson: 512 - 16%

County School Board - District 7

Rachel Wisnefski: 1,342 - 37%

Chris Davey: 1,192 - 32%

Evva Anderson: 1,140 - 31%

County School Board - District 8

Cathy Robine: 2,284 - 53%

John Eddy: 1,336 - 31%

Paul Roth: 712 - 16%

County School Board - District 10

Melvin Campbell: 1,556 - 50%

Peter Kristian: 1,548 - 50%

County Council - District 8

Chris Hervochon - R: 4,347 - 66%

Brenda M. Brandt - D: 2,214 - 34%

County Council - District 9

Mark Lawson - R: 2,443 - 60%

Mark McGinnis - D: 1,650 - 40%

County Council - District 10

Lawrence McElynn - R: 2,436 - 56%

Cathy A McClellan - D: 1,899 - 44%

County Council - District 11

Stu Rodman - R

County Probate Judge

Kenneth Fulp - R: 31,320 - 61%

Vernell Scott - D: 20,235 - 39%

Transportation Sales Tax

YES: 27,514 - 57%

NO: 20,939 - 43%

Mayor of Town of Hilton Head

(McCann, Likins head to runoff)

John McCann: 4,505 - 33%

Kim Likins: 4,099 - 30%

Alan Perry: 3,199 - 24%

Barry Ginn: 743 - 6%

Rochelle Williams: 652 - 5%

Michael Santomauro: 272 - 2%

Hilton Head Town Council - Ward 2

Bill Harkins: 1,463 - 61%

Tim Ridge: 945 - 39%

Hilton Head Town Council - Ward 4

Tamara Becker

Hilton Head Town Council - Ward 5

Tom Lennox: 1,055 - 51%

Patsy Brison: 801 - 39%

Richard Dextraze: 216 - 10%

COLLETON COUNTY

County Council At Large

W. Gene Whetsell - R: 7,116 - 54%

David Gar Linder - D: 6,026 - 46%

HAMPTON COUNTY

Council At Large (Vote for 3)

Clay Bishop - D: 4,572 - 47%

Darin Williams - D: 3,397 - 35%

Darrell A. Russell - R: 1,771 - 18%

Buddy Philips - D: 0 - 0%

Council School Board - District 47

Jaqueline H. Hopkins: 858 - 32%

John Gordon: 673 - 25%

Daisy B. Orr: 669 - 25%

Heather Bruemmer: 453 - 17%

JASPER COUNTY

Hardeeville City Council (Vote for 2)

Carolyn Kassel: 1,430 - 43%

David Spisso: 1,209 - 37%

Thomas K. Sandor: 657 - 20%

Click or tap here to scroll to the top of the page.