ATLANTA (AP) — Georgia voters are deciding the final Senate contest in the country. They’re choosing whether to reelect Democratic Sen. Raphael Warnock or Republican challenger Herschel Walker.

Tuesday’s contest concludes a four-week runoff blitz that’s drawn a flood of outside spending to an increasingly personal fight.

The outcome will determine whether Democrats have a 51-49 Senate majority or control a 50-50 chamber based on Vice President Kamala Harris’ tiebreaking vote.

In last month’s general election, Warnock led Walker by 37,000 votes out of almost 4 million cast but fell shy of a majority, triggering the runoff.

As polls opened Tuesday morning, a 40-degree wind chill and steady rain greeted voters in the Atlanta area.