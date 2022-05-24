SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – It’s Election Day in the Peach State. Until 7 p.m. Tuesday, voters are casting their ballots in the 2022 state primary and local elections.

Eyes are on several statewide races for Georgia governor, U.S. Senate and secretary of state. Locally, voters will decide several county commission and school board races, including the next chair of the Savannah-Chatham School Board.

