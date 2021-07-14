Republicans win runoffs for 2 Georgia state House seats

ATLANTA, GA – JANUARY 05: Stickers for voters after they have voted, sit on a table at a Cobb County voting location on January 5, 2021 in Atlanta, Georgia. Polls have opened across Georgia in the two runoff elections, pitting incumbents Sen. David Perdue (R-GA) and Sen. Kelly Loeffler (R-GA) against Democratic candidates Rev. Raphael Warnock and Jon Ossoff. (Photo by Megan Varner/Getty Images)

ATLANTA (AP) — Final unofficial results show two Republicans have won seats in the Georgia House in special election runoffs held Tuesday.

No candidates won majorities in an earlier round of voting on June 15.

Toombs County Republican Party Chairman Leesa Hagan of Lyons beat auto dealer Wally Sapp of Baxley in House District 156.

The district covers all of Montgomery and Toombs counties and parts of Appling and Jefferson Davis counties in southeast Georgia.

Republican ambulance company executive Devan Seabaugh of Marietta defeated Democratic artist and educator Priscilla Smith of Kennesaw in House District 34.

It includes parts of Kennesaw and Marietta in Cobb County.

Despite a Republican lean, both parties showed interest in the Cobb election as a rehearsal for 2022